Dayak think-tank hopes new Cabinet ensures fair distribution of funds for S’wak

MIRI (Dec 3): The Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) hopes the new Cabinet line-up will ensure fair distribution of funding for Sarawak.

In a statement, its founder Wellie Henry Majang said it does not matter who were appointed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim but that they play their roles in ensuring a fair and bigger distribution of funding for the state.

“This is vital to enable balance of development in Sarawak, especially in terms of infrastructure in rural areas,” he said.

Wellie said that Sarawak is the biggest state in Malaysia, thus it should be given extra attention, a fair amount of allocation as well as a bigger annual Special Grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“Based on e-Kasih data up to Feb 15, Sarawak recorded the highest number of hardcore poor residents at 62,930. This means there is an imbalance in terms of regional development – we cannot have a state lagging behind because the phrase ‘shared prosperity’, which is always mentioned, should be enjoyed by all Malaysians including in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I hope this new Cabinet can help ensure that in Budget 2023, Sarawak will be given a fair share so it can achieve a high-income status by the year 2030,” he said.

He also hoped the aforementioned Special Grant will use a correct formula to allow both Sabah and Sarawak to receive the amount it deserves.

“The allocation of RM16 million previously allocated to Sarawak under Article 112D clearly does not reflect the needs of Sarawak, especially taking into account its geographical area, level of development and status as a partner in the formation of Malaysia.

“This matter needs to be given attention to and reviewed, with the federal government having to multiply the grant in line with the demands of current development and value of the currency compared to the early days of Malaysia’s formation (in 1963),” he said.

Meanwhile, DTTAS financial advisor Nelly Tawai echoed Wellie’s view, saying that the development of Sabah and Sarawak is very important.

“It is only fair the two regions demand they be given bigger allocations, apart from normal allocations, for the maintenance of state roads, provision of funds for specific purposes, advances for the state in urgent and unexpected situations as well as the State Reserve Fund.

“The last time this Special Grant was reviewed was in 1969, although it is stated in the Federal Constitution that a review must be made every five years. In Budget 2020, the government of the day planned to double the RM16 million Special Grant to RM32 million and up to RM64 million within a period of five years.

“However, in Budget 2021, the Special Grant remained at RM16 million. Therefore, we would like to know what formula will be used by the new government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to get the amount for the next Budget announcement,” she said.

Nelly said to review the Special Grant, the first thing that should be taken into account was the increment of the grant starting from 1974, which was the year that the grant stopped.

“Secondly are the arrears of Special Grants from 1974 to 2019 and until 2022 – this cannot be given on a one-off basis as there was an increase in revenue obtained by the federal government and the calculation on the formula should be adjusted accordingly.

“These arrears should be taken into account as it cannot be denied that is the main reason why development in Sarawak and Sabah is stunted. It is due to insufficient funding given to the two states,” she said.

Nelly added as an equal partner in the formation of Malaysia, all of the country’s wealth should be distributed fairly based on factors such as Sarawak’s contribution to the nation’s finances, including income from the exploitation of the state’s natural resources.