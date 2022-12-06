Five Sabah enterprises win Shell LiveWIRE 2022

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): Five enterprises from Sabah were awarded the winners of Shell LiveWIRE 2022 by Shell in the state finals, which took place at Plaza Shell, Kota Kinabalu. This is Shell’s eighth year running this entrepreneurship development initiative for Sabahan entrepreneurs.

This year’s winners Sukod Borneo Enterprise, Reka Chef Sdn Bhd, LJD Corporation, Give 1 For Two Sdn Bhd and Hong Xin Food Sdn Bhd were part of over 60 participants who joined this programme. They went through a comprehensive bootcamp, where 10 selected finalists moved on to the final pitching competition. Here, the entrepreneurs were assessed based on their business pitches, which demonstrate their drive to grow their business ideas based on their comprehensive business plans and five winners were chosen thereafter.

“It’s inspiring to see our local entrepreneurs not only empowering themselves through their business ventures, but also uplifting their communities by creating employment opportunities through their businesses. I urge our entrepreneurs to leverage on the opportunities provided by Shell LiveWIRE as this will enable them to connect with the global LiveWIRE ecosystem, which can propel them to further develop their businesses and contribute towards the socio-economic development of the nation,” said Prithipal Singh, General Manager of Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd.

The 2022 winners received a start-up fund of RM10,000 and a year of business coaching support from Shell LiveWIRE facilitators to empower them on their entrepreneurial aspirations and assist them in transforming their ideas to full-fledged businesses.

They will also be given the opportunity to connect with the global LiveWIRE ecosystem and share their knowledge with entrepreneurs around the globe, while standing a chance to compete in the annual Shell Global Top Ten Innovators Awards.

During the event, Irene Mositol, founder of DumoWongi from Sabah, who was a Shell LiveWIRE Sabah 2018 winner, was recognized as the Global Winner in the Social Impact category of Shell LiveWIRE Global Top Ten Innovator Award 2022. She received USD20,000 and a year of global business mentoring and coaching to further upscale and develop his business.

Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development programme of Shell. The programme strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. It aims to inspire young entrepreneurs to innovate and produce real business solutions that meets today’s socio-economic needs.

The five winners of Shell LiveWIRE Sabah 2022 will compete against five winners each from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia at the national final of Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia next year.