PAS: Perikatan may sue Anwar for suggesting gambling money used to fund GE15 campaign

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): PAS has demanded that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim provide proof that some of the funding for Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) general election campaign was sourced from gambling revenue.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the bloc would consider suing the prime minister should he fail to present the evidence.

“PAS deeply regrets the allegation that has elements of defamation made by prime minister of the Pakatan Harapan government Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that suggested that funding for Perikatan Nasional’s elections campaign came from gambling companies,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

“The accusation is baseless and PAS demands the prime minister provide the evidence if there is any. Should he fail, Perikatan Nasional will consider legal action against any defaming parties.”

Anwar had made the insinuation at a press conference held after he chaired a special Cabinet meeting yesterday afternoon.

Anwar, who also heads the Finance Ministry, had suggested at yesterday’s press conference that gambling revenue might have been used to fund campaign elections but did not provide evidence.

Instead, the prime minister said he would have to “check on that”.

Although he did not specify any party or politician in the allegation, it was believed to have been a reference to Muhyiddin’s PN coalition that included the PAS Islamist party.

“Certainly, the funds would have been used to finance elections [campaign]but need to check on that,” he said.

Anwar had also announced that his administration will cut down the amount of special lottery draws by number forecast firms to just eight in a calendar year starting January 1 next year, after the PN administration had increased it back to 22. – Malay Mail