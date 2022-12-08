Suspected melioidosis outbreak scare in Samarahan

KUCHING (Dec 8): Is there a melioidosis outbreak in Samarahan?

Efforts to get a confirmation from the Health authority were futile but that did not stop netizens from sharing words of advice or caution to fellow netizens about the possibility.

It is believed that the Samarahan Health Office is conducting a probe if the Burkholderia pseudomallei virus that carries the disease has spread via infected soil or water.

A viral post in chat groups has suggested cases had been detected at Kampung Tanjong Bundong, Kampung Baru, Kampung Muara Tuang and Taman Desa Ilmu, among others.

A spokesperson from the state health department yesterday said they will be issuing a statement in due course about the claim by netizens.

The disease is said to be deadly if the patient does not seek treatment fast. Symptoms can range from coughing, fever and headache to body ache and chest pain.