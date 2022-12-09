Melioidosis: Two deaths, 15 positive cases in Samarahan, says Health dept

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Sarawak Health Department today confirmed that a melioidosis outbreak in Saramarahan has to date claimed two lives.

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck in a statement said the fatalities were among 15 positive cases recorded between Epidemiology Week 38 (Sept 18-24, 2022) and Dec 8, 2022.

“The number of cases of melioidosis is also on the rise in Samarahan. Three suspected cases are still awaiting result and confirmation.

“Some samples of water and soil are also pending test results,” he said.

Melioidosis is caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria found in infected water and soil like padi fields, lakes and water-logged pools.

“Up to now, there is no vaccine for the disease but it is curable by taking the relevant antibiotic,” Dr Ooi said.

He advised the public, particularly those with high risk who carry skin wounds and suffer from chronic illness, to avoid touching infected soil and water.

“They, especially farmers and gardeners, are also advised to wear shoes and waterproof hand gloves when working in areas having infected water and soil.”

For those having skin wounds, Dr Ooi said they are to wash the wound properly and cover them with waterproof wrappers before resuming work in areas with infected water and soil.

Drinking water is to be boiled as a preventive measure, he added.

“Affected persons may have fever, headache, joint pain, cough, chest pain, loss of appetite, swollen skin, suppurating wounds and scabies rash as symptoms,” he said.

A viral post in chat groups recently had suggested that melioidosis cases had been detected at Kampung Tanjong Bundong, Kampung Baru, Kampung Muara Tuang and Taman Desa Ilmu, among others.