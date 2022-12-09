S’wak allocates RM107 mln to build new Islamic astronomy centre in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 9): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced an allocation of RM107 million for the construction of a new Islamic astronomy centre here.

He said the proposed astronomy centre would be a catalyst for the development of Islamic astronomy or ‘Ilmu Falaq’ in driving towards a developed state by 2030.

“This knowledge is related to the way we live. That is why I supported Sarawak Mufti (Datu Kipli Yassin) in setting up an astronomy centre in Kuching despite its (high) cost of RM107 million.

“Datu Mufti proposed this to me, I just went ahead with it,” he said during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak-level Falak (Astronomy) Seminar here at the Sarawak Islamic Information Centre here today.

Abang Johari also said he wants more Sarawakian Muslim children to explore, learn and study astronomy so that they can be better equipped with relevant knowledge to safeguard world’s environment.

“From this knowledge, we will be able to learn and understand on how to better manage the economy and at the same time improve the dignity of our community. If our Muslims community is always knowledgeable, eager to learn and diligent in reading, I believe our situation will change.

“And this is an opportunity for young people to be at the forefront to safeguard our world,” he said, adding that learning Islamic astronomy would also provide them better understanding and spreading awareness, especially tackling climate change.

On Nov 26, Deputy Minister of Utilities Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also in charge of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Islamic Affairs, revealed that the astronomy centre will be built in Damai at the foot of Mount Santubong.

The project is still in the planning stage, and construction is expected to commence in two or three years.

To date, Sarawak has its first astronomy centre in Miri, and the second one is in Bintulu which is expected to begin operating in the first quarter of next year.

Also present at the event were Dr Abdul Rahman, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha, Kipli and Sarawak Mufti Department director Mual Suaud.