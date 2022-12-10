Abg Jo: Media plays crucial role in spreading accurate information on devt programmes, policies

MIRI (Dec 10): The dissemination of correct and truthful information about development programmes and policies are crucial in ensuring the country, particularly Sarawak, can move forward smoothly for the rakyat’s benefit, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In saying this, he said both the state government and media organisations have a role to play.

“Our duty as a government is to develop Sarawak into a vibrant economy. We have to have bold policies, promote investments and take steps to align with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Bearing this in mind, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under my leadership have come up with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) to outline the way forward while realigning the state’s development policies to overcome the impact of Covid-19 on the economy,” he said at the Kenyalang Journalism Awards here on Friday night.

His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Abang Johari further pointed out that Sarawak was the only state to have come up with such a strategy — which was acknowledged by the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research.

“I am glad our media fraternity has taken the initiative to be a part of the effort to create interest in the development of the digital economy after I announced the policy in 2017.

“I sincerely hope that our media people will also help create greater awareness among the people as well as its impact as the state journeys towards the new economy,” he said.

Abang Johari also reminded the media to continue upholding journalism ethics so reports are made objectively and responsibly to create a well-informed society.

“Everybody now can write and publish practically about anything they like on social media. This is a good development in this era of technology, as we have more avenues for us to express ourselves.

“But it can also be a double-edged sword that can make or destroy,” he said.

This year’s Kenyalang Journalism Awards saw a total of 461 entries from print, electronic and broadcast media.

The awards were divided into four language sections — English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and Iban — and there were also photojournalism and television broadcast categories.