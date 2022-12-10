‘Don’t judge X’mas trees at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang’, SMC chairman urges public

SIBU (Dec 10): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting is urging members of the public to refrain from passing judgement on the design of the Christmas trees displayed at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang.

He said the designs of the various Christmas trees come from different organisations, namely Zion Methodist Church, Catholic High School, Sacred Heart Cathedral, University of Technology Sarawak, Xin Fu Yuan Methodist, SMK Methodist, SM Wong Nai Siong and SMK Kampung Nangka.

One of the trees in particular, which had been designed by a school, had received many bad comments on Facebook due to its design.

“I think we should respect their design. I hope the public will refrain from making judgement on them. These are school students who put in a lot of work to signify their Christmas spirit.

“Let’s not dampen our Christmas spirit – let’s enjoy this Christmas and New Year and welcome 2023 in a big way,” he told reporters after the lighting up of the trees on Friday night.

Ting said with the lighting up of Christmas trees, Sibu has begun its holiday season to celebrate the Yuletide and usher in the New Year.

He also commended the organising chairman Councillor Thomas Tiong and his team for a job well done.

“The theme for this year’s Christmas tree decorations is sustainability and I am very proud of the people of Sibu. They are able to do this and bring the theme to the Christmas tree,” he said, adding his hopes that everyone would enjoy Christmas.

Ting also invited the public to join in the year end celebration and usher in 2023 at the town’s square.