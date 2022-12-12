With no Cabinet posts, Putrajaya asked to set aside funds for Bidayuh community

KUCHING (Dec 12): With the absence of Bidayuh MPs in the federal Cabinet, the Bidayuh are hoping for Putrajaya to set aside allocations specifically for the community so that their interests are better represented.

Bidayuh community leader for Kuching Division, Temenggong Dato Austin Dimin said such allocations, be they in the form of educational assistance or financial aid to aspiring Bidayuh entrepreneurs, ought to be included in the federal budget in order to empower the community.

“This is the first time in many years that the Bidayuh community is not represented in the federal Cabinet. For sure the Bidayuh community is disappointed this time around after the 15th General Election.

“However, the Bidayuh community hopes that the incentive can be allocated specifically for the community, much like what has been done for the Indian community in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He was asked for his view on last Friday’s announcement of the unity government’s 27 deputy ministers by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The list included six Sarawakians, all from GPS, namely Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang (Rural and Regional Development); Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Transport); Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Taib (Economy); Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change); Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Health); and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Prime Minister’s Department).

Four of them are from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and one each from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

In terms of racial representation, four are from the Malay/Melanau community, one Chinese and one Iban.