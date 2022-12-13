Chinese-funded enterprises doing well in Indonesia – SCCC

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Chinese-funded enterprises and businessmen have achieved extraordinary results in Indonesia, said Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC).

The chamber is optimistic about the Indonesian market and future business development.

Together with the Indonesian Chinese Chamber of Commerce, SCCC will channel information on major projects and business activities, assist members in business matching as well as explore cooperation and collaboration.

SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew disclosed this after he led a delegation comprising deputy president Brett Chua, public relations director Jacky Ho, life members Lo KK, Kapitan Foo, Robin Ng and Wong NK in meeting with the president of the Indonesian Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Zhang Chaoyang, chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia and also the Country Manager of the Bank of China Jakarta Branch, led senior officers to receive the SCCC delegation at the branch office.

They included Shi Wenqing, general manager of China Unicom (Indonesia) Operations Co Ltd and China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd; Kang Zhaohui, President of the Indonesian Business Department of Ltd; Wang Peng, Business Development Director of Bank of China Jakarta Branch; Zhang Dong, Managing Director of China Mobile; and Cheng Jianbin, Managing Director of SITC Indonesia.

Zhang disclosed that the association has more than 300 members from China, and they are the largest Chinese investment companies in Indonesia.

Chinese-funded enterprises in Indonesia are not only investing in the energy, resources and coal mining sectors, but also iron smelting, Internet and real estate.

Zhang pointed out that Indonesia’s business environment is good, and with the promotion of Chinese technology and resources, these enterprises have achieved very good progress during the epidemic, helping to develop Indonesian economy rapidly.

Liew also said that the policy adopted by the current Indonesian President is open and conducive to international investors and businessmen. He is also optimistic about the future market in Indonesia and hoped that the new Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will establish a good relationship with China, encourage more Chinese investments and business projects in Malaysia, and continue to give investors full confidence and support.

Both sides also agreed to have more business cooperation and collaboration.

The China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia will liaise with SCCC to exchange business information.

Both sides also believe that the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan will enhance the cooperation between Sabah and Indonesia, and generate more business opportunities.

They expect to establish partnerships in logistics and transportation in the future.