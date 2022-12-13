Contractors urged to check with SEB on underground cable routes before starting works

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) has incurred approximately RM2.5 million in losses from more than 590 cases of damaged electrical facilities contributed by third-party excavations alone since 2020.

In a statement today, it said a total of 202 cases were reported so far this year, causing the company to incur damages amounting to RM553,000.

“Sarawak Energy reminds all third-party contractors to check with the utility provider on underground cable routes before commencing works.

“Excavations remain a common cause of electricity supply interruptions recently, due to a lack of proper planning and coordination by contractors. Sarawak Energy will not hesitate to take legal action and claim damages against those found damaging its facilities including underground cables,” said the statement.

It was issued after residents along Jalan Matang and Malihah here were affected with an outage for up to two hours at around 2.35pm on Dec 7 when a third-party contractor damaged the 11kV underground cables whilst carrying out excavation works.

SEB said they had immediately deployed their technical team upon receiving a report for rectification and supply was gradually restored to all the affected customers within two hours via an alternative supply source.

Cable repair works commenced immediately and were completed around 6:30am the next morning, it added.

“As the contractor left the site without reporting the incident, Sarawak Energy will identify the said contractor and not hesitate to institute legal action against them,” SEB said.

SEB said they will also ensure that relevant parties such as the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the project owner is notified for further action.

“Sarawak Energy will continue to issue warning letters and stop-work orders to its contractors breaching safety standards when working near live electric cables. These letters are also copied to the relevant authorities.

“All contractors are reminded to call and consult with Sarawak Energy before proceeding with construction or excavation works to avoid damaging underground cables and causing unnecessary supply interruptions as well as to protect the safety of their workers and the public.

“Contractors are also urged to comply with the Electricity Ordinance, the Electricity Rules 1999, and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 when carrying out works within the vicinity of high-tension cables or other electrical infrastructure to ensure the safety and health of all persons involved,” it said.

As such, contractors may contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com to notify of works near electrical infrastructure requiring SEB’s technical advice.

Meanwhile, SEB’s Distribution Western Region team has expressed their disappointment over this incident due to the attitude of the contractor workers.

Its regional manager Choo Min Chong said that contractors should oversee their team closely and take responsibility for their actions.

“This is not the first time we have urged contactors to closely monitor work on site to ensure their workers proceed with excavation works away from the cable route.”

“We have been communicating non-stop on the importance of checking the cable route with us first before proceeding with works, yet we still get incidences of contractors disregarding precautions,” said Choo.

He also said that aside from supply interruptions, coming in contact with any of SEB cables is a safety hazard which may result in injuries or death caused by electrocution.

“This should not be taken lightly as we are committed to protect and ensure the safety of the workers and the public, ensuring everyone goes home safely,” Choo added.