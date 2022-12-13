Gurvir Singh Sandhu elected Advocates Association of Sarawak new president

MIRI (Dec 13): A high-calibre advocate Gurvir Singh Sandhu from Miri has been elected as the new president of the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) for the 2022-2024 term.

He was elected to the position during the Annual Delegates Conference (ADC) 2022 held in Kuching last Saturday (Dec 10).

At the same conference, Liew Tang Chieh (Kuching), Tonny Hii Yii Yik (Sibu), Lee Jin Wen (Miri) and Ma Seong Yuin (Bintulu) were elected as vice presidents.

David Teo Seng Wee (Miri) and Christine S.H. Lim (Sibu) were elected as honorary secretary and assistant secretary, while Timothy Lim Teng (Sibu) and Eric Lau Lian Jing (Bintulu) as honorary treasurer and assistant treasurer, respectively.

Six other committee members who have also been elected were Janting Antalai (Bintulu), Desmond Sahathevan (Kuching), Benny Zaidi Jalil (Kuching), William Ting Siew Chon (Sibu), Bartholomew Lopez (Kuching) and Boston Ho Teck Howe (Sibu).

Meanwhile, Gurvir when speaking upon being elected expressed his gratitude to the past central committee members under the leadership of Antonio P.K.Sim (Miri) for their contributions to the AAS during their term in office.

Accordingly, he called on the newly elected committee members to continue the foundation laid by the past Central Committee Members to maintain the motion of progress for the betterment of the AAS and its members.

He said, if there are any questions, the new committee members, especially himself as the president, are reachable at any time via email at aascentral2018@gmail.com or his own email at gurvirsinghs@yahoo.com or of the honorary secretary at davidteo.aasmiri@gmail.com.

Members may also contact the Central Bar Room during office hours from 8am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm via 085-430476 or directly to the president’s mobile number at 012-8538822.