Govt’s efforts in Covid fight allowed houses of worship in S’wak to reopen doors, says former assistant bishop

SIBU (Dec 13): Former Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Right Reverend Aeries Sumping Jingan has commended the government for their hard work in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and urged for everyone to be thankful for all the blessings in disguise.

The government’s efforts and high commitment has enabled churches and other houses of worship to reopen their doors to the public, he said.

“In China, the country is still struggling with the pandemic but we are no longer in that situation.

“I am very grateful because the spread of Covid-19 in our country has subsided and we are able to come and pray as one congregation again,” he said during the St John’s Anglican Church Sibu thanksgiving ceremony here Sunday night.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the 105 recipients of Confirmation Sacrament and also to mark the appointment of four subdeacons, namely Ujang Anyi, Kumpang Inching, Umpie Awi and Chair Angga.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling was the guest of honour of the event which was also attended by some 600 guests including the church’s vicar, Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau.

Ling in his speech pledged to set aside funds for St John’s Anglican Church next year and called on the church committee to submit their application to him.

He also announced a contribution of RM3,000 to the church for the running of the event.