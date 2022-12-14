Bidayuh Music Awards honour best artistes

KUCHING (Dec 14): Serian band Acid Rain won the most awards at the Bidayuh Music Award (AMB) 2022 hosted by Bidayuh Artistes and Musicians Association (Bama) here Monday night.

Well-known for its all-time popular song ‘Kampung Love’, the band won the Best Music Arrangement category for their hit ‘Manuk Bauh’ and Best Lyric category for ‘Tihi Tigahang’.

The event also saw Yana Samsudin and spouse Fadzil Zahari announcing Richmond Allan Morshidi, who has been active in Sarawak’s music industry for decades, as the winner of the Bama Special Award.

The 72-year-old Richmond has won a number of awards over the years.

The award was presented by Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan who was accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.

Met by The Borneo Post after the awards ceremony, Richmond talked about his hopes for the Bidayuh music industry.

“It is my plan to step down and make way for Bidayuh youngsters as I look forward to show them the ropes in the industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, rising Bidayuh singer from Bau, Maria Nohiem won the Best New Artiste award with ‘Sidang-sidang Soja’, while the Best Vocal award went to Claudia Geres for her song ‘Kenak Dok Madin’.

In other categories, the band Swaiv won Best Music Video for ‘5678’, while Best Song went to the band Languh for their hit ‘Janggi Adih’.

The awards ceremony later on announced Milton Anthony Suwen and Helmi Nyabig as recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, a special recognition that honours the contributions of veteran Bidayuh musicians to the industry.

The AMB 2022 also featured a line of performances from popular Bidayuh artistes such as Maria Nohiem, Carrie Geres, Mike Rantai, Lisa Abui, and Felicia Gek.