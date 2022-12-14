Singapore DPMs congratulate Zahid and Fadillah, hope to meet soon

SINGAPORE (Dec 14): Both Singapore deputy prime ministers have written congratulatory letters to their Malaysian counterparts Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on the two leaders’ recent Cabinet appointment with the hope of meeting them soon.

In their letters to their counterparts, Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat among others noted that the conclusion of the Framework Agreements in the digital and green economies in August 2022 will serve as the foundation to expand the cooperation in these emerging sectors.

Both the republic’s deputy prime ministers also expressed their confidence that they can explore new opportunities for collaboration and looked forward to working closely to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appointed two deputy prime ministers in his new Cabinet line-up of 27 ministers in the cabinet line-up announced on December 2, 2022.

Ahmad Zahid who is the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman has also been appointed as rural and regional development minister while Fadillah who is the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president as plantation and commodities minister.

Both were sworn in as the deputy prime ministers before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on December 3. – Bernama