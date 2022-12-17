Awg Tengah says unity government is the right way to stability, integrity

LIMBANG (Dec 17): The agreement between the five political coalitions under the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the best foundation in strengthening political stability and the integrity in moving the country forward, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the cooperation among the parties was spelt out in the agreement jointly signed in support of the prime minister and the unity government.

“What needs to be prioritised is firstly to ensure that this unity government will be able to focus on ensuring political stability and the integrity of the government is focused on efforts to improve the national economy and look after the welfare of the community,” he said when met by reporters after officiating at the Limbang District Pre-Christmas Party 2022 here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.

Awang Tengah, who is also Sarawak Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development and Minister of International Trade and Industry and Investment, said a clear direction and fairness in the development of the country is expected of the unity government.

“We in Sarawak proposed that whatever is enshrined in the Malaysian (Federal) Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in tandem with the Sarawak State Constitution itself will be implemented.

“We want the integrity in this government so that our country will be stable to ensure that no community is left out of the development program and that is the core to ensure the country’s stability.

“We also want unity to be enhanced so that we will be able to live in peace in respect to our constitution where harmony in the society is stated in the Rukun Negara,” he said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the leaders of the four other coalitions signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday.

Anwar who leads Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Dato Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal were present to witness the signing ceremony by their respective representatives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

The cooperation agreement was signed by the secretaries general of their respective political alliances, namely Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail representing PH, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (BN), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS), Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (GRS) and Datuk Loretto S Padua Jr (Heritage).