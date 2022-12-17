Awg Tgh calls for landslide vigilance in S’wak

LIMBANG (Dec 17): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said Sarawakians should exercise extra precaution and be vigilant in the lookout for landslides and erosion this monsoon season especially in hillslope areas.

Expressing sorrow and standing in solidarity with the Batang Kali landslide victims’ families in Selangor, he said Friday’s heartbreaking tragedy underscored the unpredictable danger which lurks during the rainy monsoon season.

“The weather is unpredictable and we are saddened by what happened in the Peninsula Malaysia, and we also have to be careful along the road as there is a possibility of landslides.

“Hopefully it doesn’t happen (in Sarawak), but we have to be vigilant,” he said when met by reporters after officiating at the Limbang District Pre-Christmas 2022 celebration at St Edmund’s Church hall here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.

As at 4pm today, 23 fatalities have been confirmed in the Batang Kali landslide incident while 10 were still missing.