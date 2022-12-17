Batang Kali landslide: Fire and Rescue Dept says thick, muddy soils complicate SAR operation

BATANG KALI (Dec 17): The thick, muddy and rocky soil conditions have complicated efforts to locate the 12 missing victims after yesterday’s landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm camping site in Gohtong Jaya here.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the search and rescue (SAR) operation was also hampered by continued water flow at the location.

He also said that so far, the exact locations of the remaining victims have yet to be identified, but the discovery of camping equipment and personal belongings would be an important indicator of today’s operation.

“Through the digging method, the SAR team will identify camping signs and equipment such as hammocks and blankets.

“It is possible that the incident occurred while the victims were sleeping and did not have time to save themselves,” he told a press conference at the scene today.

Asked about the possibility of finding survivors, Norazam said there are chances someone is still alive if they managed to cling to piles of rocks or trees that had room for them to breathe.

“However, since it has been over 24 hours, coupled with the soil conditions and water flow at the scene, there is a slim chance for us to find survivors,” he said.

He further said that some of the victims were buried between three and five feet (0.91 metres to 1.52 metres) under the ground, and some were found through visible body parts on the ground surface.

According to Norazam, today’s SAR operation involved 135 personnel from various agencies, seven tracking dogs and heavy machinery, adding that it would last 24 hours, depending on the weather.

“The operation will continue until all the victims have been found or until the seventh day. The operation after that will be informed later,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah, who is leading the SAR operation, said all the bodies recovered have no identity documents with them and urged those who lost a family member to lodge a police report.

The SAR operation to look for the missing victims resumed at 8 this morning.

The 2.42am landslide saw a section of a ravine measuring almost 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashing onto the campsite.

A total of 94 people were trapped by the landslide, and as of midnight last night, 12 people were reported missing, while 21 have been confirmed dead and the rest rescued. ― Bernama