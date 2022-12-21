Communities advised to take precautions in view of North East Monsoon

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has urged communities in the state to take precautions in view of the North East Monsoon (NEM) currently hitting the country.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman directed his advice particularly to those living in areas that are prone to landslides, and those engaging in leisure activities.

“The uncertain weather conditions are sure to cause tragic incidents that could claim lives on a large scale.

“I would like to remind the community to take precautions and take into account personal safety when participating in leisure activities such as mountain climbing, jungle trekking, water sports, camping and picnics with family members.

“We must monitor the areas and places where we carry out these activities to ensure they are safe,” he said when speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday.

His advice comes following the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor last Friday that killed 24 people to date, including seven children.

The landslide, at a popular hilly area about 50km north of Kuala Lumpur, flattened the unlicensed campsite as people slept in their tents.

In Sarawak, there have been few landslide incidents but with no casualties reported thus far.

Among the landslides that have occurred in the state were at Mile 13, Pakan/Engkamop Road on Dec 13; Rumah Apin, a 21-door longhouse in Subis that affected seven households on Oct 11; Rumah Senuat at Mile 27 Bintulu-Miri Road on Nov 1; three longhouses in Bukit Mabong, Kapit on Oct 11; Rumah Nyakin in Ulu Entaih, Pakan caused by continuous rain which led to parts of the access road to the 36-door longhouse to collapse; and Rumah Japang, Sungai Seputih Kelawit KM15 Jalan Tatau-Sibu on Oct 9.

“Take safety measures based on the instructions, for example those camping in areas owned by government agencies or the private sector, when there are warning signs, pay attention to them.

“Participants who carry out their activities must give special attention and must be sensitive to signs of headwater of streams, wind storms, possibility of landslides, flash floods and others that could contribute to disaster.

“If possible, avoid carrying out activities during the NEM season because the weather is unpredictable and our personnel are not able to be in all locations,” Khirudin said.

He further said that Sarawak only has 38 fire stations to handle disasters despite the large size of the state.

However, he said Bomba will also utilise the services of volunteer firefighters in rural or remote areas during disasters.

“So far our approach in collaborating with the community has shown positive results. Communities are more involved and responding positively,” he said.

He also reminded that prevention is always the best remedy.

“We do not want a situation whereby when a disaster happens, then we start to wonder why it happened.

“We should take precautionary measures; take directives and advice given by Bomba or other agencies involved in ensuring the safety of the local community,” he said.

Khirudin also assured that Bomba Sarawak is ever ready to face the NEM that is predicted to last until March next year.