BATANG KALI (Dec 22): Four more bodies have been found at the landslide site of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, bringing the death toll to 30.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah confirmed the recovery of the latest remains.

Three victims are still missing from last Friday’s landslide tragedy.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide tragedy entered its seventh day today. The operation resumed this morning after it was suspended at 10pm yesterday. — Bernama