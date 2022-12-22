Netizens praise Fahmi for fast response to complaints on social media, latest from Sg Asap

BINTULU (Dec 22): Support has poured in from netizens for Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil for how quickly he has acted on the people’s complaints via social media.

In a Facebook post today, the minister said he received a complaint regarding network coverage problems in Sungai Asap, Belaga.

“I have been in touch with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commissions to get feedback, I was made to understand there is a ‘backhaul’ problem identified by Sacofa Sdn Bhd,” he said.

According to Fahmi, Sacofa deployed its operation and management team to the location last night and the fibre splicing works are being carried out.

“God willing the service is expected to recover today,” he said.

In the post, he also shared the original complaint on Facebook in which he was tagged.

The Facebook user called Ruth Diane called on Fahmi and the Belaga elected representative to address the network coverage problem in Sungai Asap.

She pointed out that network coverage in the area was previously strong.

“This Friday, I need to do a presentation to my HOD for my master’s project,” she said, calling for immediate action to be taken to resolve the issue.

In response to Fahmi’s post, netizens said they were pleased the minister fully utilised digital technology to solve the people’s problems related to his ministry.

Commenter Angel Lim said nowadays making a complaint via Facebook or Twitter and tagging the person concerned is more efficient and effective.

“Compared to phone line, just hearing the recording of the operator who gives directions, all sorts of excuses, cannot be trusted.

“Year 2022, our votes successful made the changes, worthwhile and valuable,” she wrote.

Wilson Q Teliang said Fahmi’s fast actions served his portfolio well and immediate action was taken no matter where the complaints were highlighted, without the need to write complaint letters.

Earlier this month, Fahmi also helped to address the telco woes of users in Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit following a report from The Borneo Post.