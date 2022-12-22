SMC replaces missing drain covers along Jln Dr Wong Soon Kai

SIBU (Dec 22): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has replaced drain covers stolen from Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai.

A statement from Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang’s Service Centre said the covers were replaced following a complaint that it filed.

The centre said SMC has also replaced a few missing drain covers along Lorong Au Yong 2.

According to the service centre, several reports have been received about missing drain covers here.

It urged the people to stop stealing drain covers for the safety of pedestrians.

The service team pointed out this irresponsible act would create safety issues for pedestrians and could also lead to accidents.

The team also called on the authorities to address the issue and find a permanent solution to the problem.