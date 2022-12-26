‘Only appropriate’ Sng relinquishes PBM presidency to Zuraida, says Haniza

KUCHING (Dec 26): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has been urged to step down over the leadership crisis currently sweeping over the party.

In a statement, PBM member and Lembah Jaya assemblywoman Haniza Talha claimed the crisis was due to Sng going against the mandate and agreement from party members made during the party’s annual general meeting on Oct 22 this year.

“Sng’s action has caused confusion among leaders and members of PBM.

“It is only appropriate that Sng surrenders his position to Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as agreed by all party members during its annual general meeting, and to stop manipulating the situation,” she said.

Haniza further accused the Julau MP of not only failing to administer and handle party affairs appropriately, but also using his position for his own benefits without considering the interests of party members throughout the country.

She also claimed that prior to the 15th General Election, Sng had used the issuance of candidates’ appointment letters to threaten the leaders of the party to give in to his demands.

After the parliamentary election had concluded, she said Sng went on to establish cooperation with other political parties without first consulting with party members or leaders.

“The characters of Sng have also been exposed in the public when he ‘complained’ on Facebook that his name was not listed in the Cabinet line-up as announced by the prime minister recently.”

Haniza said the event had reflected that Sng did not consider the wishes of party members and he only acted for his personal benefits.

She added Sng has used PBM as a stepping stone for power and influence at the national stage and not adhere to the principles of the party in fighting for the development of society.

“As a result, party leaders and I fully reject the leadership of Sng as the president of PBM,” she said.

She said PBM leaders and members want the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to investigate the legitimacy of Sng as president, in view of the party’s annual general meeting having decided that Zuraida should take over the position.

On Oct 29, Malay daily Berita Harian quoted RoS director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad as confirming that based on their records, Sng is the recognised president of PBM.

He also said that any dispute over the presidency is an internal matter and should be resolved within the party.

Sng has repeatedly insisted that he remains PBM president as he had never relinquished the post, and that as per RoS records, he term as president is valid from 2021-2024.