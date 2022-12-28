Lee: Sarawak waiting for Indonesia’s response on Kuching-Pontianak direct flights

KUCHING (Dec 28): The Sarawak government is still waiting for approval from the Indonesian government on direct flights from Kuching to Pontianak next year, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“We had discussed on the matter last month with the Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, and he has informed Jakarta.

“Thus far, we are still waiting for the approval from the Indonesian Government to reopen the route,” he said during a press conference at the Lundu District Office after an official working visit to the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) today.

Lee explained that the Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching has always provided support and cooperation to Sarawak, especially in improving transport links.

“I think we will arrive at a decision (direct flight between Kuching and Pontianak) soon, but when they will resume, we do not know yet.

“We are still waiting for a response from Jakarta,” he said.

Last September, Lee said the Sarawak government had discussions with Indonesia to resume its direct flight from Kuching to Pontianak.

He said his ministry will convene another discussion with the Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching soon.

“I was made to understand that AirAsia has applied to fly for the Kuching-Pontianak sector.

“We hope that this matter could be realised as soon as possible so that the transportation sector will resume like before the Covid-19 pandemic,” he had said.