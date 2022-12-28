Najib files appeal against Court’s dismissal of misfeasance suit

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has appealed against the High Court’s decision to quash his lawsuit against former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over alleged misfeasance in public office for prosecuting him on charges involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib’s counsel Yudistra Darma Dorai when contacted today said the notice of appeal was filed on Dec 22.

Lawyer Mervyn Lai who represents Thomas confirmed the matter, adding that the Court of Appeal has yet to set a date regarding the appeal.

On Nov 25, Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache granted Thomas’ application to strike out Najib’s suit after finding that it was scandalous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process.

Thomas, through a notice of application to quash the suit, which was filed on Nov 18, 2021, among others stated that if Najib’s suit is continued and tried, it will disrupt the trial in the Criminal High Court of the criminal case against him.

In the suit filed on Oct 22, 2021, Najib claimed that the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned by Thomas and it was also in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s plan at the time.

Najib, 69, claimed that he had been wrongly accused in court in the case of 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

He is seeking a declaration that Thomas has committed misfeasance in public office as well as RM1.9 million in damages, including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him. – Bernama