PBM prohibits members from joining Muafakat Nasional

KUCHING (Dec 28): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is prohibiting all its members from joining the Muafakat Nasional coalition, said the party’s president Datuk Larry Sng, after calling for a Supreme Council meeting.

Should there be PBM party members known to have joined Muafakat Nasional, he said they would have their party membership suspended and eventually revoked.

“This is a new beginning and we need clean and experienced leaders who are sincere in bringing about positive change to the political landscape of this country. Those who are unhappy are welcomed to leave.

“We shall (also) not bring in controversial leaders from other parties to join our leadership, and shall instead cultivate new leaders from within our ranks,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that PBM supports the unity government which means that the party supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and is aligned to Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Warisan and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

“They are our new allies and the government’s position is our party’s direction,” he said.

Sng also said he would be traveling throughout the country in January to meet with PBM leaders to discuss and explain the party’s future direction as well as to appoint new state chairmen where necessary.

This is because a few key important positions that members must be clear about.

“We are a national-based party, with strong roots in Sarawak and Sabah. So the focus will be on developing East Malaysia and highlighting policy issues in the Peninsular.

“We have one parliamentary seat and three state seats (two in Selangor and one in Sabah). Those we shall defend and collaborate with our allies in forging an electoral pact,” he said.

Meanwhile, despite mentioning the party’s allegiance, he also said in the posting that joining a coalition would be something to be explored after six months, with discussions ongoing.