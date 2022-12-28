Police nab motorcyclist in Sibu suspected of wielding knife at passer-by

SIBU (Dec 28): Police here have detained a man on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was arrested by the side of Jalan Bukit Assek around 9pm last night.

The arrest was made after a 16-second video of the suspect wielding a knife at a passer-by along Jalan Island around 5pm yesterday went viral.

“Both the knife and the motorcycle belonging to the suspect were seized for investigation,” Zulkipli said in a statement.

He said a background check on the suspect revealed he had several past criminal records.

Zulkipli added the suspect would be investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive Materials and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 (Revised 1988).