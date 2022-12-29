Ugak to propose 30 units of 4WD vehicles each for APM Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (Dec 29): Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong will propose to the federal government to provide 30 units of four-wheel drive vehicles each for Civil Defence Force (APM) Sabah and Sarawak to expedite their response to emergencies in the rural areas, particularly natural disasters.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) said the proposal would be brought to the minister in charge first before raising it to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said providing such assets to both Borneo states was necessary given the challenging topography of the two states, coupled with their sheer size and rugged terrain, which contribute to their sparse population.

“I heard our APM in Sarawak shared their various challenges during operations, because of our topography is different from the peninsula. We have faced a lot of challenges, for example in going to the interior areas. They need four-wheel drive vehicles to enable them to provide fast emergency response especially in going to the interior rural areas like Long Busan and Baram. Because if you want to use salon-type of vehicles, you will not be able to go fast in the interior.

“Maybe 30 units for Sarawak first. This asset is what our APM teams in Sarawak and Sabah need to use in rescue operations. This may include ambulances so that if there are people sick, they can send them too.

“This type of asset is very necessary and I have asked the director to pass his note about this to me, so that I can bring this matter to the minister in charge and raise this issue to the Prime Minister,” he said when met after his official visit to the Sarawak APM headquarters at the federal administration office in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in Simpang Tiga here today.

Ugak, who is the Hulu Rajang MP from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), also said Sarawak needs a special training hall for the agency to carry out specialised training for its members.

According to him, acquiring various search and rescue skills can help maximise the chances of a successful at-height rescue.

“With the facility (hall), it will enable them to give thorough training to their personnel because rescue operations require various types of training. This proposal will be brought to the superiors and ministers responsible for the management of this unit,” he added.

He also said that he had submitted an application to the state government to identify a suitable area for relocation of the Long Busan residents.

“In Long Busan, there is no rainy season. If it rains from afternoon until the next morning, the water will rise and it will cause flood because of the Bakun dam.

“So, Datuk Liwan (Belaga assemblyman and Sarawak Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications) and I have asked for allocation from the state government to allocate a suitable site for them to move to higher ground. This is one of the initiatives for Long Busan,” he added.