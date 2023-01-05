MACC nets two Tawau Syariah Court employees in connection with RM400 in bribes

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested two suspects who work at the Tawau Syariah Court for allegedly requesting and receiving bribes amounting to RM400 from members of the public to process court orders.

According to sources, the two female suspects, one of whom is a civil servant, aged 38 and 50, were arrested at the MACC Tawau office after they gave their statements around 5.30pm on Jan 4.

When contacted, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrests.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Karunanithy added both suspects will be detained for 24 hours for further investigation.