MPKS chairman: Contractors reminded to follow contract terms, schedules

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 6): Contractors who do their works for the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) are strictly reminded to follow the contract terms and agreed schedules and not take advantage on the council’s shortage of monitoring and supervising staff, said its chairman Datuk Peter Minos.

He said there are a few problems in MPKS areas caused by recalcitrant contractors, especially on matters related to waste management.

“We will call and meet the many contractors to strictly follow the contract terms and agreed schedules, failing which MPKS will surely relook and review things with them.

“MPKS is fed up with some contractors doing services while taking advantage of the shortage of our monitoring and supervising staff. Enough fooling around with MPKS,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Minos added that MPKS will start the new year with two big challenges to be sorted out – waste collection and traffic jams – and will do its best to resolve them.

“Public concerns come first and they are our priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minos also revealed that the tenure of current MPKS councillors has been extended for another three months.

The councillors were sworn-in yesterday.