SEB records 220 instances of power outages due to excavations in 2022

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) recorded over 220 reports of power outages caused by excavation works in 2022.

SEB in a statement said underground cable damage from these excavation works caused hours of power disruption for thousands of its consumers.

“Roadwork contractors had caused such inconveniences by neglecting to check with Sarawak Energy before digging.

“One such case was in Miri where more than 2,000 residents in Lambir, Bekenu, Bakong and Niah experiences hours of power disruption due to damage to Sarawak Energy’s electrical facilities on Dec 29, 2022,” it said.

SEB added that rectification and supply restoration by their technical team required four hours while repairs on the damaged cables continued to the next day.

“Checks revealed that the utility’s 33kV underground cables were damaged by excavation works conducted in Bukit Song by a contractor involved in the Pan Borneo highway project.

This was the third such incident to occur in Sarawak in December alone,” it said.

SEB also cited another case in Kuching, where some 1,000 customers of Jalan Matang and Malihah were affected by a two-hour outage after a third-party contractor damaged its 11kV underground cables while excavating on Dec 7.

Another similar disruption was reported on Dec 17 in Lundu, after excavation works in Kampung Paon by a Pan Borneo highway contractor damaged their 33kV underground cables, causing over 1,200 customers in Sematan, Biawak, Kampung Telok Melano and Kampung Telok Serabang to be without electricity supply with some areas experiencing up to 12 hours of power outage.

“These cases of damaged electrical facilities by third-party excavations have cost losses of over RM570,000.

“Sarawak Energy once again reminds all contractors to check with us before starting excavation works,” it said.

SEB said these occurrences could have been avoided if the contractors had heeded their reminders and worked closely with their technical team.

“SEB will not hesitate to take legal action against those found damaging its facilities and make them accountable for repair costs and revenue losses. Contractors are also urged to comply with the Electricity Ordinance, the Electricity Rules 1999 and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 when carrying out works near high-tension cables or other electrical infrastructure to ensure the safety of all persons involved,” it reminded.

To notify of works near electrical infrastructure requiring SEB’s technical advice, contractors may contact their 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com.