KPDN Sibu records 136 cases, over RM4.5 mln in seizures in 2022

SIBU (Jan 9): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) office here has acted on 136 cases and confiscated goods worth RM4,586,298.40 throughout last year.

KPDN Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan said from the 136 cases, 57 were for offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 involving seizures worth RM4,578,537.10.

This was followed by 49 cases under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 with RM310 worth of items seized; Weight and Measures Act 1972, 24 cases (RM1,308); Consumer Protection Act 1999, three cases (RM751.20); Trademarks Act 2019, two cases (RM1,892.10); and Trade Descriptions Act 2011, one case (RM3,500).

“Offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 mostly involved activities of storing or buying diesel without a valid permit or licence – for example, diesel storage without authorisation or approval.

“To store petrol and diesel, a controlled item permit or licence must be obtained by applying online via https://bless2.bless.gov.my/ with supporting document for approval,” he explained.

Adding on, Kelyn informed that the purchase of petrol and diesel exceeding 25 litres at fuel stations using a container or barrel requires a special permit, as they are listed as controlled items.

Permit applications can be made via https://permitkhas.kpdnhep.gov.my/ with supporting document for approval, he added.

He warned that action can be taken against individuals who purchase diesel at fuel stations using vehicles that been fitted with modified tanks that exceed the tank’s original capacity.

On offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Kelyn said these involved traders who failed to display price tags for their goods.

As for offences under the Weight and Measures Act 1972, he said it mostly involved traders who did not send their weighing instruments for re-verification.