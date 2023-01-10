Areas in Sarikei, Mukah divisions to experience water supply interruptions

SARIKEI (Jan 10): Various areas in Sarikei, Meradong, and Pakan districts under Sarikei Division and Tanjung Manis District in Mukah Division will experience a water supply interruption from 9am to 7pm on Thursday (Jan 12).

A notice issued by the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Sarikei Division said the supply interruption is necessary to allow for repair and maintenance works in Bulat and Jakar along the Pan Borneo Highway.

“The interruption is planned to facilitate the connection of 630mm HDPE (high-density polyethylene pipes) at Jalan Jakar/Bayong and installation of air valve in 500mm DICL (ductile iron pipes) at Jalan Bulat,” said the notice.

Consumers along Jalan Bulat stretching from Sungai Rusa to Sungai Joh; Kim San/Sungai Rusa; Kesa, Baron; Jalan On Dian; Jalan Sungai Garan; Jalan Friendship; Jalan Cola; and the whole of Pakan District may experience low water pressure during the period, said the notice.

Consumers along Jalan Bayong; main road from Jakar junction to Sebangkoi; Selalang junction to Rumah Moses; whole of Sare area; Jalan Meruton/Merudu from Hock Ming Road to junction of Jalan Baji; Sarikei Town, Repok Road; Kampung Seberang Sarikei; Taman Susur Jambu; and Jalan Pasi/Selidap may also experience similar problems.

Also affected are areas in Tanjung Manis District comprising of Belawai, Jerijih, Seredeng, Semalau, and Bekakong; whole of Pakan District; and Jalan Skim B, Bintangor Town, Sungai Sian, Selidap, Bukit Papit, and Lebaan in Meradong District.

The notice added that consumers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water to meet their needs during the scheduled water supply interruption period.