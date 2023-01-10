Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu

MUKAH (Jan 10): A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu near Sungai Aping Kemena in Ulu Balingian at around 9pm yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim was identified as Daney Bayang, 18, from Rumah Mawar at Mile 77 1/2 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu in Selangau.

“Early investigation found the victim was walking on the side of the road towards Rumah Cindun from Rumah Akat when he was hit by a vehicle coming from Bintulu.

“The victim, who sustained serious injuries on his head and legs, was killed on the spot due to the impact of the accident,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal said the victim was shirtless and was wearing only black shorts when he was found lying on the road.

His body was later taken to Mukah Hospital.

Police are looking for eye witnesses who could assist their investigation into the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.