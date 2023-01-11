10-foot croc caught under Kpg Tabuan Hilir house

KUCHING (Jan 11): Firefighters and villagers caught a 10-foot-long crocodile under a stilt house at Kampung Tabuan Hilir yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a villager called the department around 11.01pm yesterday to report the reptilian intruder.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were later deployed to the scene.

“When Bomba arrived at the scene, an estimated 10-foot crocodile was found lurking on the ground level of a house on stilts.

“The firefighters and the villagers then caught the reptile, and brought the reptile back to the fire station for the handover process to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC),” said a Bomba spokesperson.