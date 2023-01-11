Miri Divisional Health Office to hold Covid-19 2nd booster vaccination programme Jan 13

MIRI (Jan 11): The Miri Divisional Health Office will carry out a Covid-19 second booster vaccination programme on January 13 at Level 9 of the Sarawak Islamic Complex here.

According to a statement by the office, the programme is open to all staff of government departments and agencies who are in the complex’s premises as well as the public.

“In addition to giving a second booster shot to all government employees and agencies in the complex building, the public is welcome to join this programme to receive maximum immunisation protection against the coronavirus disease,” it said.

The one-day programme will start at 8.30am until 4.30pm.

The Divisional Health Office also reminded individuals interested to bring along their identification cards (MyKAD), vaccination cards and smartphones with the MySejahtera application installed on the day of the programme.