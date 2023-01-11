Zahid: Time to consolidate, rebuild Umno after GE15 lackluster showing

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on party members to consolidate and rebuild the party after its lacklustre showing in the 15th general election (GE15).

Ahmad Zahid, who is deputy prime minister, said he was confident that Umno, driven by a spirit of consensus and sincerity, will be able to rise once again.

In a Facebook post after the Umno President’s briefing at the World Trade Centre here, Ahmad Zahid said any changes or reforms to be done must be discussed collectively.

“Alhamdulilah, I am moved by the arrival of many delegates at Dewan Merdeka for the Umno President’s briefing.

“I will use this opportunity to express what I feel, to narrate the challenges that I have faced throughout my leadership of Umno,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said.

The closed-door two-hour briefing began at 3 pm was held in conjunction with the 2022 Umno general assembly from today until Saturday.

A total of 2,822 delegates and observers will be attending the general assembly.

The general assemblies of the three Umno wings will be opened simultaneously by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan tonight.

The Wanita Umno general assembly will see the attendance of 1,117 delegates, Umno Youth with 1,146 delegates, and Puteri Umno with 1,113 delegates. – Bernama