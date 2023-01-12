95 attend open job interview organised by Socso Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 12): A total of 95 jobseekers attended an open job interview organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Bintulu yesterday.

It was held at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) Bintulu office from 9am to 5pm.

The session was for 151 vacant positions at OM Materials Sarawak Sdn Bhd.

Following the interview, 38 interviewees were offered jobs while 31 others qualified for the next screening interview.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some have lost their incomes and this is the opportunity for them to fill the vacant positions in the manufacturing sector,” said Socso Bintulu manager Jimmy Hendrick Kijon.

He said information on career opportunities, list of open interview programmes, and job carnivals can be found on Socso’s official Facebook page and the Employment Insurance System (EIS) from time to time.

Jimmy added jobseekers can also visit the MYFutureJobs website to get more information about available vacancies.