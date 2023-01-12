Sabah MACC nabs six, including five civil servants for allegedly asking for bribe

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): The Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested six individuals, including five civil servants for allegedly soliciting for a bribe.

According to sources, all of the suspects, including a civil servant who acted as the middleman, are believed to have asked for RM20,000 from a civilian in exchange for not taking action against the latter’s son for allegedly keeping and storing 100 boxes of subsidised cooking oil that were intended to be smuggled out from Semporna to a neighbouring country.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 50, were arrested by MACC officers after they received about RM5,000 of the bribe money from the complainant around 10pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC Director Datuk S. Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all of the suspects will be taken to the Tawau Sessions Court today to be remanded for further investigation.