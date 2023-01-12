Kuala Lumpur court rejects ex-soldier’s bid to challenge termination over Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): A former soldier today failed in his application to challenge the decision by the authorities to terminate his service from the Malaysian Army after he refused to be given the Covid-19 vaccination.

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid dismissed the application for a judicial review by Wan Ramli Wan Seman on grounds that the decision made to discharge the applicant was in accordance with the law and was not tainted with illegality, irrationality or procedural impropriety.

In the judicial review application filed on Sept 27, 2021, Wan Ramli named Lt-Kol Sharull Hesham Md Yasin, Lt Mohamad Azammunir Mohd Ashri, Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, the Army, and the government, as respondents.

He wanted a declaration that the termination letter, dated Aug 4, 2021 and his early discharge from the service were null and void, and had no effect.

Justice Ahmad Kamal in his judgment said it should be noted that the Covid-19 vaccination order was imposed on all Malaysian army personnel via a letter dated March 3, 2021.

“Based on the vaccination order, the Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory to all Malaysian Army personnel except for those in the group that are not eligible to be vaccinated, such as those who have a history of hospitalisation due to severe allergies and those who experienced severe allergic reactions after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

“Further, disciplinary action can be taken against those who disobey the order,” he said.

The judge said the vaccination order was circulated to all personnel of the 24th at Batallion of the Royal Malay Regiment, Rasah Camp in Seremban, where the applicant was serving.

The judge said the applicant had clearly disobeyed the standing order when he refused to be vaccinated in accordance with the vaccination order. – Bernama

