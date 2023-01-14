Sabah ministers meet lawyers to discuss MA63

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick had a virtual meeting with the president of Sabah Law Society (SLS) Roger Chin and Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawyer Nelson W. Angang to discuss issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Armizan and Ewon are two representatives from Sabah, respectively representing the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and PH in the Cabinet of the Unity Government.

In a statement on Saturday, they stated that the demand for the implementation of MA63 is an important matter that the people of Sabah have been looking forward to for a long time.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for giving a high commitment in ensuring that the rights of Sabah can be restored,” Ewon said.

He added the government had established an Action Council for the implementation of the MA63 which will be chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss and resolve related issues

Ewon said he and Armizan are confident that the establishment of the action council will facilitate all matters of detailed discussion to regain the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

The virtual meeting held recently was also joined by Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang from DAP.