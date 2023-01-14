Sibu duo arrested after knocking police vehicle to avoid inspection

SIBU (Jan 14): A man and woman who knocked a police vehicle to avoid inspection were arrested at Jalan Quarry here on Friday night.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the duo, aged 22 and 18 respectively, will be investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He said at 9.15pm, four police officers from the Sibu Central Police Station were conducting a crime prevention patrol at the Jalan Lau King Howe parking space.

“They tried to inspect one of the cars but when they tried to introduce themselves, the driver suddenly reversed the car several times and hit the police vehicle.

“This led to a pursuit of the suspects. The suspects also committed traffic light violation and also hit a passing car,” he said.