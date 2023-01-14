Umno general assembly: Several debaters reject ‘no contest for top posts’ proposal in upcoming party elections

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Several Umno delegates debating in the 2022 Umno General Assembly (PAU) rejected the proposal that there be no contest for top positions in the upcoming party elections.

Johor Umno delegate Pandak Ahmad questioned the basis for such a proposal. He added that president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi himself has indicated he is ready to fight any challengers for the top post.

“As far as I remember, the party president already shook hands with Khairy Jamaluddin and indicated that he was ready to fight.

“As far as I know, the president is someone who is magnanimous (berjiwa besar) and I am confident that he has no problem fighting and defending his position. The same goes for our deputy president,” he said to applause from delegates in Dewan Merdeka this morning.

Meanwhile the Bukit Bintang Umno division chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique, also agreed, saying the grassroots should have a say on who is to steer the party which is currently going through a rough patch.

“We also hope that the party’s leadership has the same commitment and wisdom as the grassroots to return Umno to its former glory.

“With that, the Federal Territories Umno requests support for all of the motions with the exception of motion number eight (the additional motion), which was suddenly proposed (during yesterday’s general assembly) that the posts of president and deputy president remain unchallenged,” he said.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan candidate Mohd Shukri Samsudin submitted an additional motion calling for party leaders not to contest the posts of president and deputy president at its upcoming party election.

Mohd Shukri’s motion was supported by a Terengganu delegate, Marang Umno chief Datuk Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku, who stated that Umno would have lost even more seats in the recent general election if Zahid was not its president.

The delegates are set to vote on the motion at the end of the debate session today. — Malay Mail