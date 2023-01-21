Abg Jo: 30-acre land in Lubok Punggor identified to set up lab for Biris rice research

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Sarawak government has identified a 30-acre land in Lubok Punggor in Gedong to be used as a lab to conduct research on the Biris rice, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This is done by Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, and so far the university receives the cooperation from the local paddy farmers.

“I’ve requested the university to increase the paddy yields so that there will be three harvests within 18 months, and we can add value by producing Biris flour which can be used to make biscuits that have taste and fragrance.

“Since this uses new technology, we have identified our field lab, about 30 acres in Lubok Punggor. We have collaborated with the landowner there and that area will be the lab for the university to conduct research on Biris,” he said at a press conference after a site visit at Lubok Teranggas and the Mini Isthmus in Gedong here today.

Abang Johari, who is also Gedong assemblyman, said if this is successful, the template will be used in other paddy producing areas in the state including in Sri Aman.

He said paddy farms should utilise smart farming and technology so that the state can increase its paddy production as a food security crop.

“In Malaysia, aside from Kedah, Sarawak can also be a major rice producer but in order to do that, we need to use new technology and not just depend on the old ways.

“With due respect, the old ways depend on belief. With the existing technology now, what is important is that we can increase the paddy yields.

“Automatically and proportionately it will increase the income (of paddy farmers). For now their average income is between RM1,500 to RM2,000 based on the current situation.

“If it is multiplied by three (more harvests), their RM2,000 income multiplied by three becomes RM6,000, in theory,” he added.