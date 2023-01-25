SESB customers to receive RM9.1 million rebate

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 25): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd’s (SESB) customers will receive an annual interest of 2.5 per cent, also known as rebate of the total electricity deposit paid.

This benefit, as provided under the Electricity Supply Act 1990, will be credited to customers’ electricity bills starting January.

Chief Executive Officer of SESB, Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the rebate amounting to RM9.1 million will be credited directly into the users’ electricity bill account in January and February.

“The return of the rebate involved a total of 672,624 users who made deposit payments in cash throughout Sabah and Labuan.

“This electricity security deposit is charged as security for damage or to clear outstanding debts when the consumer terminates the supply contract which is in accordance with regulation 5(5) of the Licensee Supply Regulations 1990.

“It is calculated as equivalent to two months of electricity bill usage based on the average of the last six months and will be reviewed every six months,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mohd Yaakob also explained that the additional security deposit will only be charged if there is an increase in electricity consumption on average for six months compared to the existing security deposit.

However, if the average consumption is less than the security deposit, then it can be returned to the consumers at their request through a rebate to their electricity bill, he said.

Users are advised to call SESB Careline 15454 or 088515000 if they need clarification.

Users are also encouraged to download the mySESB application via mobile phone to get the latest information about SESB services.