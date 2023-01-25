TYT, wife pay CNY visit to KTS Group managing director

SIBU (Jan 25): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Sri Ragad Kurdi Taib paid KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau a Chinese New Year visit here today.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Deputy Minister for Education and Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee were among those in the entourage.

Upon arrival, Taib and his entourage were welcomed by Henry and his wife Datin Wendy Lau, KTS Group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, KTS Trading Sdn business development manager Kevin Lau and their family members.

Also to welcome Taib and his entourage were Rajang Port Authority (RPA) chairman Datuk Joseph Salang and Malay/Melanau community paramount leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

Henry’s residence was the only one visited by Taib and Ragad in Sibu here today, where the couple was scheduled to attend a Chinese New Year gathering hosted by United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu at Kingwood Hotel later that evening.