Numbers of flood evacuees drops in Sabah, rises in Johor, unchanged in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): A total of 4,489 people were at flood relief centres in three states as at 8 am today, with the number of evacuees dropping in Sabah, rising in Johor and remaining unchanged in Pahang.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the situation in flood-hit areas continued to improve and the number of evacuees decreased to 1,664 from 651 families from 1,723 (673 families) last night.

The evacuees were being accommodated at nine relief centres in Pitas, Lahad Datu and Paitan.

In Pitas, 1,363 evacuees from 565 families were being housed at four relief centres, 259 (76 families) at four centres in Paitan and 42 (10 families) at one centre in Lahad Datu.

One relief centre at Binsulung Mosque in Paitan had been closed as of this morning.

In Johor, the JPBN said that the number of evacuees rose slightly to 2,511 from 2,216 last night.

Three more relief centres were opened, raising to 33 the number of centres set up so far in Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Tangkak and Muar districts.

Mersing still had the highest number of evacuees at 836, followed by Batu Pahat (694), Kluang (422), Kota Tinggi (416), Segamat (123), Tangkak (15) and Muar (5).

In Pahang, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 314 from 96 families at three relief centres at Kampung Setajam (165), Kampung Rekoh (122) and Kampung Denai (27). – Bernama