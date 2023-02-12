Civil service recruitment quota: Nanta has opened a can of worms, says PBDS man

KUCHING (Feb 12): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) believes Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has ‘opened a can of worms’ by suggesting a quota system based on ethnicity for the recruitment of Sarawak civil servants.

PBDS president Bobby William said barring that Nanta was not misquoted, it is true that non-Malays, especially the Dayaks, are being marginalised when it comes to recruitment of officers in the Sarawak civil service.

He cited the civil service in Miri Division whereby there are no non-Malays occupying positions of authority since the officers in the Resident’s and District offices and Superintendent of Land are dominated by one race.

“In addition, the legal framework of the Sarawak Land Code and Forest Ordinance has subjected the Dayaks to administrative and legal abuse. In this instance, the Dayak customary land rights claims are a matter of dispute,” he claimed in a statement.

He said PBDS also noted that the recruitment of persons in authority in the public sector and government-linked companies is also dominated by one race.

“This is clear when we look at the appointment of the director or head of state civil service departments and GLCs (government-linked companies).

“To say the least, the public must be indebted to Dato Sri Alexander Nanta,” he said.

On Friday, Nanta suggested that the Sarawak government establish a quota system based on ethnicity for the recruitment of civil servants.

While he welcomed Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s aim to improve the salary scheme for civil servants to encourage more people to join the service, Nanta felt it was important that the move is supported by a fairer recruitment system.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general in a Facebook post said that often times, only a small number of non-Malay candidates were recruited into the civil service.

He said, for example, the Dayaks and Chinese often feel marginalised as they do not get a fair chance in getting employment opportunities in the public service.