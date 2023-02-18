Muhyiddin says MACC didn’t question him as a suspect in Covid-19 stimulus aid investigation

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 18): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today asserted that he was not called in as a “suspect” to facilitate an ongoing investigation into allegations of misuse in government funds meant for a Covid-19 economic stimulus programme two years ago.

He said he had no knowledge about the companies involved in the Jana Wibawa programme investigation, adding that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) could be calling up International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz for questioning next, several news outlets reported this afternoon.

“I explained to the MACC that I have all the papers to prove what went on. I don’t even know the names of the companies that were chosen for Jana Wibawa.

“The MACC investigating officer then read out the names of the companies but I did not recognise them. The Prime Minister’s Office mainly had submitted the list of the companies given by the Bumiputra Wholesalers’ Association to the Finance Ministry.

“I then asked if I was a suspect and would be charged.

“The MACC officer informed me that I was not a suspect but was called in merely to give explanations in the process of investigations,” Muhyiddin, who was prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, was quoted as saying by The Star after launching a blood-donation campaign at the Mid Valley Megamall here.

He confirmed that he was questioned two days ago, but said the MACC investigating office did not ask him anything about the RM450 billion to RM600 billion he was alleged to have misappropriated as the questions posed were solely on Jana Wibawa.

“It is not fair that the government of the day put the focus on me when it was the finance minister then which made the decisions,” the Bersatu president was quoted by The Star as saying.

He told reporters that it will be up to MACC to get further information from Tengku Zafrul, who was finance minister in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

Muhyiddin accused his detractors who made the misappropriation claim of “political slander” in an attempt to tar his reputation and that of his family.

MACC froze Bersatu’s bank accounts at the end of last month.

On February 10, MACC was reported to be scrutinising the award of a RM1.2 billion government immigration contract to an IT company owned by the son-in-law of an unnamed former prime minister back in May 2022. — Malay Mail