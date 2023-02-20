One killed, another seriously injured in two-motorcycle collision in Bekenu

MIRI (Feb 20): A 65-year-old farmer was killed after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in front of a primary school near Kampung Rancah-Rancah in Bekenu around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Miri district police chief Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Law Wui Kok @ Lau Swee Huat from Kampung Lumut in Bekenu.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene found the motorcycle ridden by the deceased had just come out of a junction leading towards the Bekenu main road when it collided with another motorcycle ridden by a 16-year-old boy who was heading straight towards Kampung Rancah-Rancah, Bekenu,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the elderly motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers from Bekenu Health Clinic, while the boy suffered serious injuries.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Miri Bypass here around 5.10pm on Saturday.

Alexson said the deceased was identified as Edwin Achit, 44, a labourer from Rh Lansam, Sg Dabai in Marudi.

He said investigation found that the deceased was heading towards his house in Senadin from Pujut when he lost control of his machine and skidded onto the road shoulder before hitting a road barrier.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics from Miri Hospital, he added.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.